The search is now on for Belfast’s best business idea

Supported by Danske Bank and Pacem, this is a competition designed to unearth, recognise and fast track the best business concepts in Belfast.

Lynsey Bennett, co-founder of Lusso Tan who will be speaking to finalists at the awards ceremony explained: “Belfast City Council really wants to encourage entrepreneurship in the city, so the beauty of the Belfast Business Idea Award is that it’s the strength of the concept, rather than business achievements that will be assessed. So even if you’ve yet to set up your business, you have as much chance of winning as those who have already started to trade successfully.

“The prizes on offer will make a real difference to early-stage businesses or those taking the first steps to making their business idea a reality. I’d encourage anyone either living in Belfast, or with a Belfast based business trading for less than two years, to video their idea on their phone and submit it before the deadline. This could be your launchpad!”

The overall winner will receive £2,500 cash plus a support package worth £3,000. Four runners-up will also receive a support package worth over £3,000 which includes one year’s Innovation Factory membership (including an open plan co-working desk, access to masterclasses and on-site bespoke business mentoring), a one-year membership of Enterprise Northern Ireland, ‘ENI Plus’ online resource and six months free accountancy services (including software) from Pacem Accounting and Tax Advisory.

The competition is open to those who have a business idea, but have not yet acted on it, those who are in the process of starting-up a business and those who are in business and have been trading for less than two years. Applicants must be over 16 years old and live in the Belfast City Council area or a have a business registered in Belfast.

The deadline for video applications to be submitted is 3pm on Wednesday, April 27. All applicants will receive a 1-1 consultation where they will learn about available support including funding, training and programmes.

Applicants will also have a VIP invitation to the Belfast Business Idea Awards finalist night at Danske Bank, Donegall Square West Friday, May 6 where they’ll hear from two of NI’s most successful entrepreneurs, David Johnston, founder of OutsideIn and Lynsey Bennett, co founder of Lusso Tan who have shared the story of starting small and going on to achieve business success as part of council’s www.spareroomtostellar.com initiative.

At the event, five shortlisted finalists will be announced and will each have two minutes to pitch their idea for the chance to win the overall £2,500 cash prize.

For further information on the Belfast Business Idea Award and to enter, go to www.belfastcity.gov.uk/ideaaward

