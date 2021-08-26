The search is on for Northern Ireland Hotel and Hospitality Heroes Awards

Explaining why it is important to recognise industry talent and nominate an individual for a Hotel and Hospitality Hero Award, Stephen Meldrum, President of the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation, said: “People are without doubt our greatest asset. In many ways, they are the unique selling point for local hotels, helping visitors to discover a collection of new and unique Northern Ireland experiences. The role that employees play is integral to the success of the business and the sector as a whole. The Federation recognises this and that is why staff will be the star of the show at Hospitality Exchange 2021.

“As part of this year’s event, we are asking employers to nominate a person who has made an exceptional contribution to the sector, or gone above and beyond the call of duty, for a Hotel and Hospitality Hero Award. The awards are free to enter and all those who are selected as heroes, along with their nominator, will attend a special awards lunch hosted by Pamela Ballantine on Tuesday, October 12 at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast.

Stephen continued: “Over the last 18 months, the mettle of staff has really been tested. I am immensely proud of the contribution they have made in helping the sector on its road to recovery and that’s why I’m delighted that Gordon Lyons MLA Minister for the Economy is joining us to launch this search for this year’s Hotel and Hospitality Heroes.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons with Pamela Ballantine and Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) President Stephen Meldrum

“Hospitality Exchange 2021 is very much about looking to the future. Our plan is to acknowledge the challenges and impact of COVID-19, while looking at solutions and learn how businesses are addressing them and moving forward.”

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, added: “The hotel and hospitality sector has a wealth of talent. These awards shine a light on the hard work being done within the industry and help to showcase the talent and diligence of those being nominated. The last few years have been tough for all within the wider tourism sector, and we want to help to reward and recognise those who have worked so hard and contributed so much.”

Full details on the nomination process for the Hotel and Hospitality Hero Awards are available at nihf.co.uk and to find out more about the Hospitality Exchange 2021 programme log on to hospitalityexchange.org.uk

