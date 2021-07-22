The search is on to find Northern Ireland’s next top tech innovators

KPMG Ireland has launched a search for the next top tech innovator.

The inaugural competition is open to tech entrepreneurs and start-ups businesses from across Northern Ireland and the Republic which are pure technology, tech-enabled, tech-led, or tech-driven.

Competition entrants will be shortlisted and invited to pitch their innovations and present their growth ambitions to an esteemed panel of judges. The judges, which will include successful entrepreneurs and investors, will be announced shortly.

KPMG Ireland

The overall island of Ireland winner will progress to the Global Tech Innovator final at Web Summit 2021 in Lisbon in November. The prize also includes travel and accommodation to Lisbon, tickets to Web Summit as part of KPMG’s delegation, an exhibition stand for one day and access to exclusive networking events and mentoring opportunities.

Applicants must have innovative, proven technologies, robust business models, the ability to demonstrate traction in their activities and the potential to scale up. Applications must be submitted by August 20.

The global competition will include technology innovators from 17 other countries and jurisdictions across the world, including South Africa, Bahrain, Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Israel, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Spain, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, Great Britain, USA and Qatar.

Johnny Hanna, Partner in Charge of KPMG in Northern Ireland, said: “Northern Ireland has a first-class reputation for innovation and is today recognised as a global leader in cyber security, fintech and advanced engineering.

“We are looking for the gamechangers in innovation with the ambition to take their business to the next level. If you think you have the next big thing in tech, this competition is for you. Whether they are tech-enabled, tech-led or tech-driven, we’re inviting our unicorns of tomorrow to consider this extraordinary opportunity.”

