Thousands write objections to over-60s travel cuts

Campaigners have submitted over 3,000 letters of objection to proposals to end free travel for over-60s in Northern Ireland.
By Graeme Cousins
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 22:22 BST- 1 min read
Thousands of letters of objection to proposed cuts to free travel for over-60 have been submitted to the Department for Infrastructure on Tuesday. Pic: PacemakerThousands of letters of objection to proposed cuts to free travel for over-60 have been submitted to the Department for Infrastructure on Tuesday. Pic: Pacemaker
The Defend Free Travel Passes campaign made submissions to a Department for Infrastructure consultation today (Tuesday) on cuts to the Concessionary Fares Scheme.

It comes after hundreds of people protested the proposals at a rally at Belfast City Hall on Saturday.

Campaign spokesperson Dympna McGlade said: “We have collected thousands of signatures and brought hundreds to the streets in opposition to these cuts.“The economic, environmental, health and social wellbeing benefits of this scheme are phenomenal.“Let’s not end up with empty buses, isolated older people and young people unable to work as they have no grandparents to provide the unaffordable childcare costs. We deserve better – save the SmartPass.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll, who helped spearhead the campaign, added: “Communities will not take cuts lying down. Senior citizens are prepared and ready to fight back against the Department’s regressive proposals.”

