Thousands of letters of objection to proposed cuts to free travel for over-60 have been submitted to the Department for Infrastructure on Tuesday. Pic: Pacemaker

The Defend Free Travel Passes campaign made submissions to a Department for Infrastructure consultation today (Tuesday) on cuts to the Concessionary Fares Scheme.

It comes after hundreds of people protested the proposals at a rally at Belfast City Hall on Saturday.

Campaign spokesperson Dympna McGlade said: “We have collected thousands of signatures and brought hundreds to the streets in opposition to these cuts.“The economic, environmental, health and social wellbeing benefits of this scheme are phenomenal.“Let’s not end up with empty buses, isolated older people and young people unable to work as they have no grandparents to provide the unaffordable childcare costs. We deserve better – save the SmartPass.”