Three appointments as expansion continues at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore

Assistant Auditor at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore Sanjida Chowdhury, payroll administrator Marta Howako, practice manager Rachel Mills and audit & assurance partner Joanne Small

Rachel Mills becomes practice manager and will oversee the daily operational running of the firm. She joins with over 20 years’ experience in a mid-tier firm.

Sanjida Chowdhury joins the audit department as assistant auditor, with experience as a finance officer in a charitable organisation and as an Auditor in a ‘Big 4’ practice.

In business services, Marta Howako has been appointed payroll administrator. She brings specialist payroll experience from working with a well-known recruitment firm to the business services team.

Baker Tilly Mooney Moore offers full bookkeeping and accountancy services to clients in the public, private and third sectors. The appointments build on recent growth within the firm, including the promotion of Michael Branniff as business services partner in January and appointment of Eimear Brown as head of audit in August 2021.

Rachel said: “It is fantastic to have joined the team at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore. This is a fast-paced role in a busy work environment, and I am thrilled to have come on board during a period of growth and expansion. A dynamic practice that works with a varied range of clients, I am looking forward to my future here and know that now was the right time to join such a highly regarded firm.”