Tilney Smith & Williamson agrees terms for new Belfast office at The Ewart

The Ewart

The firm’s new office at the 17-storey, recently renovated heritage landmark development will allow it to keep pace with its expansion plans for Northern Ireland.

The group, which employs around 40 people at its current Belfast offices in Linenhall Street, was formed in September 2020 from the merger of Tilney and Smith & Williamson. The firm has deep roots in Belfast, dating back to 1843. Today, Tilney Smith & Williamson provides private individuals, families, institutions and charities with specialist financial planning advice and investment management services, and looks after £56 billion of clients assets.

Tilney Smith & Williamson will occupy part of the 13th floor of the building. The Ewart has been designed to meet excellent standards of environmental sustainability and energy efficiency, which will support Tilney Smith & Williamson’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

As well as providing smart working space for staff, it will offer a variety of meeting rooms for clients and visitors together with a presentation space. Tilney Smith & Williamson will move into the new offices later this year.

Chris McVeigh, managing partner and head of office at Tilney Smith & Williamson in Belfast, said: “Agreeing terms for our new Belfast office at this prestigious building signals our intent to continue expanding our presence in Northern Ireland. The Ewart will provide a contemporary working environment for our staff, designed to high standards of sustainability and its location in the heart of the city, close to excellent transport links, makes it convenient for clients to access the specialist services we provide.”

Emma Sharp, partner and head of investment management at Tilney Smith & Williamson in Belfast, explained: “Following the merger between Tilney and Smith & Williamson in September 2020, we have ambitious plans to work with more clients and grow our service offering in Northern Ireland. Our new office at The Ewart provides the ideal location to allow our staff to benefit from smart working and meet with clients.”

Stephen Surphlis, managing director, MRP the project’s developer, added: “We are delighted that Tilney Smith & Williamson is locating its new offices in The Ewart, an important and historic architectural landmark on Belfast’s skyline which is one of the most sophisticated and desirable office spaces in the city. The leading UK wealth management and professional services company is a great fit for The Ewart, which is providing a flexible, dynamic and sustainable working environment in Belfast’s central business district.”

