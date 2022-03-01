Tim Hortons opens new store and drive-thru at The Junction creating 50 jobs

Canadian coffee chain, Tim Hortons has thrown open the doors of its ninth store in Northern Ireland today (Tuesday, March 1) at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park in Antrim.

Creating 50 new jobs in the local area with a mix of full and part-time roles, the new sit-in restaurant and drive-thru will add to The Junction’s bustling food and beverage offering.

Opening to the public today, the new state-of-the-art development offers Tim Hortons famous great tasting, quality food and drink at great value in a comfortable environment that is welcoming to all.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Toner, new store opening manager, Tim Hortons, Geraldine Robinson, regional manager, Tim Hortons and Chris Flynn, centre director, The Junction

Longstanding tenant of The Junction, Costa Coffee has also rejuvenated its prime location at the retail scheme creating a modern, inviting café space with state-of-the-art facilities serving its ever-popular range of seasonal drinks and snacks.

The recently completed refurbishment is part of Costa’s newly agreed long-term commitment to The Junction Retail and Leisure Park.

Commenting on the news, Chris Flynn, centre director at The Junction, believes coffee culture is growing in popularity and there’s an ever-increasing demand for more outlets locally.

He continued: “At The Junction we have created a space for customers to relax, socialise and enjoy themselves and the arrival of Tim Hortons to the scheme further strengthens this offering.

“The regeneration of the Costa Coffee store is also an exciting development, an already popular destination with customers, we look forward to welcoming coffee lovers to a fully modernised and refreshed site.

“Coffee culture is growing in popularity and with an increasing demand for outlets locally we’re delighted that we can continue to provide the local community and visitors with a wide variety of options to enjoy a cuppa with friends or on the go.”

Praising the launch of their ninth Northern Ireland store, Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the UK, thanked the local community for welcoming the company with ‘open arms’.

He added: “We began our journey in Northern Ireland three years ago when we opened the doors to our first restaurant in Belfast and have been welcomed with open arms ever since.

“Given the popularity of our current locations, it made sense to launch this newest restaurant with a drive-thru in Antrim so that we can make ourselves available to even more people.”

With a variety of high-quality outlets across the regeneration scheme, The Junction Retail and Leisure Park is committed to continuing to expand its portfolio with the recent opening of activewear shoe brand, Skechers, and plans submitted last November for a new £10m Dobbies Garden Centre, which will also include a food hall, restaurant and café.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.