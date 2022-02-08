Titanic Belfast launches recruitment drive for 65 jobs

The roles are available across visitor experience, ticketing, retail outlets and housekeeping and part and full-time hours are available in the fixed-term contract positions.

Heather Graham, Titanic Belfast’s head of HR, said: “It’s an exciting time at Titanic Belfast as preparations are well underway for our 10th birthday and we are getting ready for the summer period. 2021 was the year of the staycation and we certainly saw this as we welcomed many repeat and first time visitors from our home markets NI, ROI and GB. We are confident that this will also be the case this year and as we rebuild international travel to the city we are looking forward to a busy few months ahead.

“To support this, we are delighted to launch a recruitment drive for 65 new roles to help us ensure we provide the first-class service and experience that visitors to Titanic Belfast know to expect. Our seasonal employees play a vital role in ensuring visitors to Titanic Belfast have an enjoyable and memorable experience. The positions provide an excellent opportunity for people to work in a world-famous, multi award-winning visitor attraction. Full training is provided and we offer excellent payment terms and an attractive benefits package.

Tammy Upton, housekeeper, Chris Orr, retail outlets officer, Stella Hunt, visitor experience crew and Heather Graham, head of HR

“If you are interested, customer-focused, enthusiastic and driven then we would encourage you to apply - whether you’re a student and have some extra time over the summer, a fan of RMS Titanic and would love to work here or maybe you’re that little bit older and would like to gain experience in a new area. And whilst the jobs are initially for fixed-term contracts, many individuals go on to enjoy longer term employment with us.”

The closing date for applications is Monday, February 21, for further information or to apply go to www.titanicbelfast.com/careers

