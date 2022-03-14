Titanic Hotel Belfast win ‘Northern Ireland’s Leading Hotel’

Adrian McNally, general manager, Titanic Hotel Belfast

Titanic Hotel Belfast has been awarded the most sought-after title of ‘Northern Ireland’s Leading Hotel’ at the World Travel Awards 2021, and its sister hotel, Titanic Hotel Liverpool, awarded ‘Hotel of the Year’ at the Liverpool City Region Tourism Awards.

Titanic Hotel Belfast was delighted to be awarded as Northern Ireland’s leading hotel for the fourth consecutive year in October at the World Travel Awards, which are the most prestigious in the global travel industry and recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

Adrian McNally, general manager, Titanic Hotel Belfast, said: “This World Travel Award is for the people of Northern Ireland who still believe in us and who have voted for us to win the title of ‘Northern Ireland’s Leading Hotel’ for the fourth year in a row.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The number of visitors to Titanic Hotel Belfast this summer surpassed that of 2019 and, as the number of international visitors has understandably scaled back, it has warmed my heart to witness domestic holiday makers visiting Titanic Hotel Belfast, whilst enjoying a newly found love of appreciating what Northern Ireland has to offer.”

Meanwhile, Titanic Hotel Liverpool, which is a Grade II listed venue steeped in history and style located on Liverpool’s Stanley Dock, came away triumphant at the Liverpool City Region Tourism Awards with its ‘Hotel of the Year’ award.

Recognising excellence across the city region’s tourism and hospitality industry, the annual awards are delivered by Growth Platform – Liverpool City Region Growth Company, and received an exceptionally high number of entries this year.

Brian Connor, general manager, Titanic Hotel Liverpool, added: “Titanic Hotel offers unique accommodation paired with its extraordinary historic setting on Stanley Dock, and we’re thrilled to win this award. It is a reflection not only of the outstanding hotel, but also of our passionate and hard-working team, who consistently deliver exceptional customer service and make the hotel what it is today.

“The past two years have shown our resilience against unprecedented challenges, and I’m delighted we’re able to celebrate along with the rest of the hospitality industry who have helped the city to recover”.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.