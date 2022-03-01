Toast Accountants launches a series of podcasts with business leaders and entrepreneurs from Northern Ireland

Michael Rutherford, partner at Toast Accountants

The ToastTalks Podcast is a series of interviews with entrepreneurs and self-made business leaders in the North West and beyond.

The podcast guests will share their personal paths to success, the challenges they faced, how they dealt with these and what the future holds for them and their companies going forward.

The series is presented by Michael Rutherford, partner at Toast: “What we wanted to do was shine a light on the many positive success stories there are around the country and highlight some of the best companies, business leaders and entrepreneurs.

“In doing so, we wanted to give an insight into life as a business leader or entrepreneur, show what it takes to make a successful business and provide valuable advice and inspire our next generation of entrepreneurs.

“The general theme so far is to seek advice, have confidence in yourself, ask questions and finally some good old fashioned hard work and persistence.” The podcasts are available on several platforms: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor and YouTube.

Toast is a totally online accountancy practice based that offers accountancy & taxation services with the implementation of cloud accounting software.

