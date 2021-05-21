Tobermore’s ‘true leader’ needs your votes after being nominated for a Make A Difference Award

David Henderson, Tobermore MD, has been nominated for the True Leader Accolade at the Make A Difference Awards

Shortlisted alongside Starbucks, Verizon, ALDI and Expedia, David has been recognised on a national level for making a difference to workplace mental health and wellbeing. Being the only nominee shortlisted from Northern Ireland, Tobermore is calling for the local community to vote for a homegrown success story.

Laura McGlade, HR Manager at Tobermore, said: “We are so proud that our MD David Henderson has been nominated for the ‘True Leader’ award.

“David is a very worthy nominee who fully deserves to win. Please vote online for a True Leader who always puts his people first.

“Over the last year, David has significantly contributed to enhancing staff mental health and wellbeing. To negate financial stress, David decided to pay everyone 100% of their wages even when furloughed. Additionally, a Covid sick pay scheme was implemented which meant that employees who were self-isolating or off sick due to Covid received full pay.

“Additional safety measures were put in place to ensure employees felt as safe as possible when they returned to the workplace. Wellbeing initiatives were rolled out to combat loneliness and isolation for those working from home. Live cook-a-longs and virtual team quizzes have helped to keep Team Tobermore connected.”

In August 2020, David invested in a new health and wellbeing app for staff. The Tobermore Connect Health and Wellbeing app provides employees with access to free 24/7 GP appointments and a trusted team of medical staff. This means that Tobermore staff can avail of comprehensive and specialist support wherever needed – 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

David added: “Our Tobermore Connect app provides health and wellbeing support for our employees. All of us can experience pressure from different parts of our lives, whether it is personal, work or financial. These factors can make life difficult, so it is essential we have the necessary tools and support available. By providing our team with the best support, everyone can reach their full potential. We want our staff to know that whatever mental, physical, emotional or financial struggles they face, Tobermore is here to help.”

Voting is now open and will close at midnight on Tuesday, June 8. The online voting process is free and takes less than 30 seconds. The winners will be announced at the Make A Difference Awards virtual event on June 15.

