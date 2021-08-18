Together we can help our tourism industry recover while keeping everyone safe: Lyons

The Minister said: “I am pleased to see so many people enjoying holidays at home this year. Our tourism industry has been one of those hardest hit by the pandemic restrictions.

“Our tour operators, visitor attractions and accommodation providers have worked hard to introduce new safety measures and precautions to help ensure visitors and staff are kept safe.

“One way visitors can ensure precautions are being taken is to keep an eye out for ‘We’re Good to Go’ mark. The UK industry standard accreditation, which businesses display in their premises and online, indicates they have agreed to comply with Covid-19 safety guidelines, like social distancing and recommended cleaning processes; and also to undergo spot checks to ensure procedures are being maintained.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cathy McCormick, Tourism NI and Economy Minister Gordon Lyons at The Gobbins Visitor Centr

“Currently over 1,800 businesses in Northern Ireland have been awarded with the ‘We’re Good to Go’ mark with more coming on board all the time.”

The Minister added: “As we get out and about more this summer, I would also encourage everyone to take the pledge to take care of Northern Ireland.

“By signing up we are all committing to make a difference to take care of each other, to take care of the land, and to take care of local businesses. Together we can help our tourism industry to recover while keeping everyone safe.”

A message from the Editor:

Cathy McCormick, Tourism NI, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons and Shezzell Horner, General Manager of The Dairy

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.