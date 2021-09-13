Top job with Heinz 57 in the Netherlands for NI graduate

Matthew McIvor from Loup, outside Magherafelt recently graduated from the College of Agriculture Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) with a first-class honours degree in Food Business Management.

Matthew completed a project in packaging technology sponsored by local Belfast based company Vickerstock which gained him an internationally recognised packaging award from the Institute of Materials Minerals & Mining. This award and his keen interest in packaging led Matthew to being awarded a job as a Packaging Technologist for the Heinz Company at the 57 building in Nijmegen.

The 57 Building is Heinz’s state of the art Innovation centre. The Heinz 57 building is a vibrant, energetic, professional R&D centre that drives high levels of innovation, collaboration and knowledge sharing. In addition, the ‘HIC’ is seen as a magnet for high-calibre recruits, as well as international staff. Matthew is more than excited to start this exciting new adventure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew pictured at Heinz HQ

He said: “I am beyond honoured and thrilled to be joining the Kraft Heinz company as a packaging Technologist in the Netherlands. I look forward to continuing my packaging career with this iconic global organisation within the 57 innovation centre! I am excited to meet the team and start this new chapter in my food career. I would like to thank Vickerstock for their sponsorship and support throughout my final year studies with the addition of my packaging award.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Paul Muir, Agri Food / FMCG Specialist recruiter with Vickerstock and Ronald Gardner Senior Packaging Technologist

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.