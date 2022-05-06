Topglass secrues £1m project at the New Children’s Hospital

New Children’s Hospital (NCH), Dublin

The contract is the most recent in a string of high profile, large scale undertakings for the Toomebridge based glazing specialist company.

Managing director, Mark Mitchell said: “We are delighted to be involved with the glazing works for the New Children’s Hospital which is being delivered by BAM Building. The NCH Project is the most significant single capital investment project in the healthcare system undertaken in Ireland. It will bring together the services currently provided at three Dublin children’s hospitals into a modern, custom-designed, digital state of the art campus. Topglass has been commissioned to install specialist bolted glass for the project during the second half of 2022.”

The glass and glazing contractor has recently completed a number of contracts on a similar scale within the retail, commercial and hospitality sectors.

Mark added: “Topglass has always specialised in highly technical installations. A natural progression to this sees us take on a larger remit encompassing varied internal as well as external glazing packages. Our ability to fabricate aluminium systems combined with our Pilkington Profilit product make us an ideal one-stop shop for glazing solutions. Contracts of this scope, such as the New Children’s Hospital, perfectly align with our growth business strategy. In this way we aim to deliver the most comprehensive service to our clients by fulfilling their specialist glazing needs, from design to installation, focusing on larger scale projects and utilising all of our inhouse capabilities.

“We look forward to work further progressing on this significant project.”