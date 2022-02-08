Tourism NI in partnership with TXGB to drive online sales for local businesses

Naomi Waite, Tourism NI’s director of marketing

TXGB is a UK B2B digital platform that provides tourism suppliers with an opportunity to diversify their distribution, reach new customers and increase sales.

The platform will help accommodation providers, visitor attractions and experiences in Northern Ireland sell their products via distributors with global reach.

To further explain how to maximise the possibilities offered by TXGB and how it can be used to get businesses, Tourism NI is hosting a webinar on Thursday, February 17 at 2pm with James Berzins, managing director of TXGB.

James Berzins, managing director of TXGB

Naomi Waite, Tourism NI’s director of marketing said: “Our partnership with TXGB will be crucial in supporting tourism businesses in Northern Ireland by enabling them to become connected with a diverse range of domestic and international distributors, helping them to cost-effectively reach new consumers and markets and to gain enhanced insights and learnings.

“With online bookability an essential requirement of doing business in the tourism industry, we want the visitor experience to be as easy as possible, effectively to ‘look and then book’. I would also encourage businesses to get involved and discover how they can get the most from the opportunities presented by TXGB in our upcoming webinar.”

James Berzins, managing director of TXGB, added: “We’re delighted to bring the Tourism Exchange platform to Northern Ireland, forming a strategic partnership with Tourism Northern Ireland to help the tourism sector recover and thrive. This builds on the success we have had in England, where we have driven millions of pounds of trade for businesses connected to the platform. We passionately believe that a more connected market will unlock the potential of the sector.

“Our platform brings together the full spectrum of businesses, authorities and organisations in the sector, driving cross sector trade, collaboration and innovation. As such we look forward to working with tourism businesses of all shapes and sizes in Northern Ireland. From accommodation providers to attractions, tours and events. From booking systems and ticketing platforms, to DMOs, DMCs, tour operators and online travel agents.”

Book the webinar at discovernorthernireland.com

