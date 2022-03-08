TriMedika female founder wins Innovate UK Women in innovation Award

Dr Roisin Molloy, CEO and co-founder of TriMedika Ltd

Dr Roisin Molloy is the CEO of TriMedika Ltd, an innovative medical technology manufacturer, supplying hospital grade non-contact thermometers to hospitals worldwide. And as winner, TriMedika will receive a grant as well as a bespoke package of mentoring, coaching and business support.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, three trailblazing female entrepreneurs from Northern Ireland were recognised by Innovate UK’s Women in Innovation Awards for their game-changing innovations which are tackling some of society’s biggest challenges.

Dr Molloy said: “We are very excited and proud to be announced as Women in Innovation 2022 winners. This award offers a means to fast-track the adoption and leverage our new technology into NHS hospitals and fuel the growth and scaling of TriMedika Ltd.

“The funding from this award will build upon the professional clinically-approved ‘non-contact’ TRITEMP thermometer, which is already saving hospitals millions of pounds per year and helping eliminate hospital infections in hospitals worldwide. We are now developing a device that captures patient temperature and patient detail,and automatically uploads that information to a hospital database, improving efficiency in nurse’s time (economic challenge), minimising risk of cross-infection (societal challenge evidenced particularly during Covid), with a plastic-free, environmentally-friendly solution (environmental challenge).

“Market research supports growing demand within the health sector for such products, as hospital budgets and healthcare personnel need to deliver efficiencies whilst positively impacting patients through improved patient care.

“As a female entrepreneur, one of the biggest barriers to overcome was establishing credibility, in a market sector that does not embrace change, both from a female leadership perspective and also new technology within healthcare. I have overcome this by joining numerous female programmes*, to grow my network and to help me build strategies beyond my existing thinking, know-how and to gain access.

“My top tip for female entrepreneurs is never give up, don’t listen to naysayers- prove them wrong and if it’s not a hell yea then it’s a hell no!’ This has helped in many decisions.”

