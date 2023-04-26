The Coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6 and to celebrate this historic event, the five-star Fitzwilliam Hotel in Belfast has created its bespoke ‘Coronation Crafternoon Tea’.

A luxurious ‘crafternoon’ tea is a memorable way to celebrate any special occasion, said Cian Landers, general manager, at the Fitzwilliam: “Our clever team of dedicated chefs have put together a host of sweet and savoury treats ‘Fitz’ for a King.

“The Coronation Crafternoon Tea includes, warm coronation chicken on sourdough, pork and leek Scotch egg, mini steak burger with melted cheddar, fish finger and homemade tartar sauce bap and one of King Charles III’s favourite dishes, the recently chosen coronation dish – quiche with spinach, broad beans and tarragon, so you really can eat like a king.

Cornucopia of gastronomic delights on offer at the Fitzwilliam Hotel's 'Coronaton Crafternoon Tea'. Why not book your reservation now?

“This is followed by a ‘king of puddings’ and freshly baked scones, plus a refreshing Whitewater Bees Endeavour Golden Ale – 500mls (4.8%), with its very own tankard glass.”

Cian continued: “The Fitzwilliam Hotel is the perfect place to celebrate such an historical occasion as our guests will be treated like Kings (and Queens), with attentive service, the friendliest welcome in Belfast and all in the lap of luxury.”

Coronation Crafternoon Tea costs £40pp and will be served from Friday May 5 until Monday May 8 between 1.30 - 4pm.

Pre-booking is essential 24 hours in advance (call hotel on + 44 28 90 442080).

Minimum of two to be ordered per reservation.