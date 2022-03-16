Tughans expands its market leading banking team with appointment of experienced new partner

Tughans finance and restructuring partners Douglas Anderson, Julie Huddleston and Fearghal O’Loan

Tughans is one of NI’s largest commercial law firms, providing legal advice across all business sectors.

The firm was recently named NI’s most active corporate law firm, topping the Experian MarketIQ Northern Ireland M&A League Table for the seventh consecutive year after advising on 73 deals worth over £1bn in 2021.

Julie joins Tughans from DWF in Belfast, where she headed up the banking team, and brings with her a wealth of experience of advising in relation to finance and restructuring matters over a 15 year period.

She will add further expertise to the firm’s highly experienced and well-regarded banking team, where she will join existing partners Fearghal O’Loan and Douglas Anderson.

Throughout her career Julie has advised leading UK, Irish and overseas banks on secured lending and enforcement aspects of a wide range of corporate and property based secured lending matters in NI, the RoI and England and Wales, including group arrangements and diverse financial structures.

Regularly acting for local lenders, Julie’s clients have included Bank of Ireland, Ulster Bank, Danske Bank, AIB Group (UK) plc, HSBC, Santander and Barclays Bank, along with funds and providers of bridging finance.

Bringing particular expertise in cross border lending and real estate finance to the practice, she will join the senior team advising lenders, funders, SME and corporate clients on a wide range of financial and banking requirements.

Managing partner, Patrick Brown, said: “Our firm is focused on attracting and retaining the best talent to enhance and diversify our offering. As our clients become more ambitious, we must continue to strengthen our teams and remain agile to support them with their ever-changing needs.

“A recognised leader in her field and with over 15 years’ experience, Julie brings with her a wealth of expertise in Financial and Banking law, which will benefit our clients immensely. We’re delighted to welcome her on board.”

Julie continued: “I am thrilled be joining Tughans as a partner in the finance and restructuring team and I look forward to supporting our clients through this period of change and growth. The past two years have been testing for businesses and lenders alike and the beginning of 2022 has brought its own uncertainties, challenges and opportunities with political instability, rising energy costs and supply chain issues for many businesses. Our local banks and, increasingly, other less traditional providers of funding, will be required to support businesses as we work to rebuild and grow our local economy.”

