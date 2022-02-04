Tughans tops the M&A league tables for seventh year

Tughan’s managing partner, Patrick Brown

The Belfast-based law firm advised on 73 deals during 2021 with an overall value of more than £1bn.

On a quarterly basis it has been the top performing law firm, in terms of deal volume, in Northern Ireland in 22 of the past 26 quarters in Experian’s rankings.

Tughans’ market leading Corporate, Banking & Finance, Employment, and Real Estate teams, supported by the wider practice, acted on a wide spectrum of deals during the year involving many different sectors and encompassing a range of structures, including the sale of FAST Technologies to Magherafelt manufacturing business Bloc Blinds; acting for Metacompliance in respect of a major equity investment by Tenzing; and the investment by MML Growth Capital into Natural World Products.

Head of corporate, James Donnelly, said: “For seven years, we have held the position of most active corporate law firm in Northern Ireland, which is a testament to the continued dedication of our teams to delivering results for our ambitious clients.

“We are proud to have played our part in significant transactions in the past year in what continued to be challenging circumstances. This ranking further strengthens our position as leaders in our field.”

Fellow corporate partner, John McGuckian, continued: “With a diverse portfolio of deals carried out throughout 2021, our team have worked with businesses and assets of all sizes across a variety of sectors.

“We are pleased to see a significant rise in deals on the previous year as certain sectors hit particularly hard by the pandemic are feeling more confident about the future. We have also experienced a very strong start to 2022.”

Tughan’s managing partner, Patrick Brown, added: “To be the most active advisor in Northern Ireland for the seventh consecutive year reflects the talent within our Corporate Team under the leadership of James with Corporate Partners, John McGuckian and Paul O’Brien.