TV’s The Hotel Inspector Alex Polizzi to headline 2022 Tourism Conference

Alex Polozzi at the Star Hotel Alfriston

Alex trained at the Mandarin Oriental in Hong Kong, worked for Marco Pierre White at the Criterion, helped open various Rocco Forte properties as the company began business and then set up Millers Bakery with her husband Marcus Miller. She then became the host of highly acclaimed show, The Hotel Inspector in 2008.

Hosted by presenter Sarah Travers, the future focused conference will feature a number of other keynote presentations including Johnnie Cole Hamilton, championship director of The Open and Dr Paul Redmond, a leading expert on the graduate employment market.

Sustainability expert Professor Xavier Font and Tina O’Dwyer who is a professionally certified coach, mentor, facilitator and MC working exclusively in tourism will also be guest speakers on the day.

Tina ODwyer

The theme of this year’s tourism conference is An Innovative and Sustainable Future and will focus on a range of topics affecting the future of the tourism industry as well as putting a spotlight on plans to support regeneration and growth.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with a range of teams from across Tourism NI and Tourism Ireland to discuss opportunities including golf, marketing, industry development, business tourism, experience development and accommodation certification and classification.

The event commences at 10am on Friday, May 13, with registration opening at 9.30am, and is free to attend.

Johnnie Cole Hamilto

Dr Paul Redmond