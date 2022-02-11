twentysix opens Belfast office creating 20 new roles

Digital agency twentysix opens a new office in Belfast

The strategic move which supports the agency’s long-term growth plans follows a raft of new business wins (including Tag Heuer, Holland & Barrett and CIPD) and significant client growth. twentysix will build upon its industry leading technical and media offering by hiring key roles across website development, DevOps, SEO and paid media.

In addition to opening a new office, twentysix aims to establish long-term relationships with Belfast’s education providers, creating a gateway for future talent to get into digital through dedicated apprenticeship and graduate programmes.

Ryan Scott, CEO at twentysix, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be joining one of the most energetic tech hubs in Europe. An abundance of local talent combined with recent investment in the region’s tech sector is what drew us to Belfast, and we know this city will be a great fit for our business. Our accelerated adoption of remote and flexible working gives us confidence to seamlessly integrate remote talent into the twentysix team, and we’re also excited about what this means for our global clients.”

Twentysix is a sister agency of Smarts, the multi award-winning Northern Irish Global PR & Content agency. Initially twentysix’s local staff will base themselves in Smart’s Holywood headquarters while it establishes its own permanent premises. Both companies are part of the UK’s fastest growing marketing group, MSQ.

Candidates are encouraged to visit www.twentysixdigital.com/careers to find out more about live roles.

