Two concepts shortlisted for renowned Restaurant & Bar Design Awards

Both Hill Street Hatch in Cathedral Quarter and The Toast Office on Hill Street have been shortlisted for the renowned Restaurant & Bar Design Awards.

Of the four concepts shortlisted in the European Visual Identity category, two were these successful Belfast-based concepts.

This pays testament to the unique design concepts of both brands, conceived in the City by design studio Crown Creative.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hill Street Hatch

With offices in Belfast and Brooklyn, Crown Creative is a specialist hospitality design studio, founded and managed by Northern Irish native Ryan Crown.

Having garnered five years experience in New York working alongside some of the world’s best hospitality brands, including the Dead Rabbit and Marriott International, Ryan has returned home, and through concepts such as Hill Street Hatch and the Toast Office brings a new creative voice to hospitality within Northern Ireland.

The Restaurant & Bar Design Awards is the world’s leading independent competition dedicated to excellence in hospitality design and is a benchmark for the industry’s most creative and influential bars and restaurants.

Delighted with the nominations, Ryan hopes for success when the winners are announced on Thursday, October 14.

The Toast Office

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.