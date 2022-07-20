Two firms crowned ‘Best Workplace for Women’

The insurance broker, which employs over 250 people across Northern Ireland, ranked 12th on the UK-wide list.

The results of UK’s Best Workplaces for Women list are based on what women themselves have anonymously reported to Great Place to Work about their workplace experience and how well represented they are in the workforce and management.

Sarah Balmforth, director of Human Resources at Hughes Insurance, said: “We are proud of our rich and diverse team, and that females are well-represented within our workforce and our leadership team. We never assume that we are truly an inclusive company and are constantly reviewing our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts to ensure we are meeting the evolving needs of all of our employees, and fostering an environment where everyone can be at their best, both professionally and personally.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Balmforth, director of human resources at Hughes Insurance

Meanwhile Enniskillen-based Liberty Insurance has been also ranked among the UK’s Best Workplaces for Women (2022) by Great Place to Work.

The insurer, which employs over 400 people across Ireland and Northern Ireland, including 162 in Enniskillen, ranked 66th on the list.

Juan Miguel Estallo, CEO of Liberty Seguros, parent company of Hughes Insurance, explained: “This award confirms that we are on the right track in our ongoing work to make our company a diverse and equitable one. At Liberty we live by our values of ‘Putting People First’ and ‘Making things Better’ and so we are proud to have this recognised by Great Place to Work. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) is a key part of the company’s strategy and this involves genuine and visible engagement of the Executive Team as well as managers and all employees across the organisation.”

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace.

Benedict Gautrey, managing director of Great Place to Work UK, added: “Now in its fifth year, our 2022 list showcases the largest collection of Best Workplaces TM for Women that the UK has ever recognised. These results are based on what women themselves have anonymously reported to us about their workplace experience and how well represented they are in the workforce and management. Ensuring people aren’t discriminated against, placing positive value on our differences, creating fair access and advancement for all, and fostering a sense of value and empowerment in employees is what being a Great Place to Work is all about.

“Only by first identifying the gaps in workers’ experiences can organisations truly take action to close them, which is why analysing employee experience is important. We are proud that the data and insights we provide organisations helps on that continuous journey - and it’s wonderful to celebrate so many Best Workplaces for Women this year, across all sectors and organisational sizes.”