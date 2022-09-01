Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Sweeney, chair of The National Lottery Community Fund NI Committee, said: “I am delighted to welcome Anne-Marie McClure and Norman McKinley at this challenging time for communities. Both bring a wealth of insight and experience which will be invaluable in making decisions on how we can best support local people, reaching those most in need.

Blondel Cluff CBE, chair of The National Lottery Community Fund, continued: “We look forward to working closely with Anne-Marie and Norman during this all-important time for communities across Northern Ireland and the UK. I have no doubt we will benefit from the skills and knowledge they bring.”

Anne-Marie and Norman join the NI Committee as The Fund continues to engage with communities gathering insight around how National Lottery funding will be developed and delivered to support people and communities across the UK.

National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes across the UK. In the last 12 months we have given out nearly £600 million to 12,500 organisations reaching every local authority and constituency in the UK.

Anne-Marie has worked and volunteered in the community and voluntary sector over the past 29 years, and is stepping down as chief executive of Start360.

Anne-Marie explained: “I am privileged to be given this opportunity to continue to facilitate positive change within communities as a member of the NI Committee. I want to see more active participation opportunities for those people and communities we are here to support and serve. It is they who know what is needed and just as importantly the actions necessary to make the change.

“Our communities are facing difficult times. The need will be much greater so the impact of National Lottery funding must be felt all the more. I am committed to working together with and supporting the NI Committee and staff team to build on the successes of our grant-making to date whilst ensuring The Fund’s support is delivered where it is needed the most.”

Norman has spent his professional career working as a senior leader in the voluntary sector across the UK and was the executive director of UK Operations for the British Red Cross for six years prior to his retirement at the end of 2021.

Norman added: “Having seen the sector collaborate so successfully in responding to Covid-19, there’s a great deal of potential to harness and strengthen as part of local resilience building.

“I’ve seen first-hand the impact that The Fund has had both nationally and locally to improve the lives of vulnerable people and I’m pleased to be able to support the important work of the NI Committee at such a critical time for the Voluntary and Community sector in NI.”

The National Lottery Community Fund’s NI Committee has six members and is responsible for strategy, policy, planning and management of programmes in Northern Ireland within an overall strategic and financial framework determined by the UK Board.

Anne-Marie and Norman will take up their new roles on Tuesday, November 1.

