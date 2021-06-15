Two new partners for Carson McDowell

Paul McGuickin, Neasa Quigley, Roger McMillan and Chris Phillips of Carson McDowell

The firm announced that Paul McGuickin has become a partner in its corporate team and Chris Phillips has been promoted to partner in its real estate practice

Roger McMillan, Managing Partner of Carson McDowell, said: “These appointments and the growth of the firm’s partner group reflects our commitment to hiring and developing talented lawyers to provide the highest levels of service to clients. I would like to congratulate Chris and Paul and on their promotion to the partner group. Both are highly experienced and capable lawyers whose expertise and advice is greatly valued by their clients.”

A graduate of Queen’s University, Paul qualified as a solicitor in 2007 and practised as a corporate and commercial lawyer with an international law firm before joining Carson McDowell in 2018 as a senior associate. He has extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, private equity, corporate restructuring strategies and corporate governance issues.

Chris studied at the University of Oxford before joining Carson McDowell as an apprentice in 2007 and qualified as a solicitor in the real estate team in 2009. He is involved in all aspects of commercial property, including acquisitions, disposals, landlord and tenant work and providing asset management advice to clients with large property portfolios.

Neasa Quigley, Senior Partner, continued: “Carson McDowell has always focused on delivering for our clients and in the past 15 months we have concentrated our efforts on helping them to meet the challenges to their businesses from the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are fortunate to represent a large number of commercially sophisticated local businesses and high-profile international clients operating in and from Northern Ireland. As lockdown restrictions ease and the economy begins to accelerate again we look forward to helping them to take advantage of opportunities for growth.”

In this recent round of promotions, the firm has also announced that Rachel Lewis, Banking and Emma Duffy, Healthcare Dublin have been made Associate Solicitors. In December 2020 the firm made 18 promotions across its teams.

The firm employs 112 solicitors, over two thirds of whom are women, bringing its total headcount to more than 180 people

Carson McDowell achieved the ‘Band one’ rating in 21 out of 26 practice areas ranked in the 2021 Chambers Guide and had 22 partners given the top accolade on an individual basis, more than any other Northern Irish law firm. It also had 12 practice areas ranked as tier 1 in the 2021 edition of the Legal 500 guide, also higher than any other local firm.

