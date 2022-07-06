Two NI companies are key to delivery of smart border solution

ubloquity and b4b Group sign exclusive deals to be Fujitsu’s smart border partners

Banbridge-based ubloquity and b4b Group in Belfast, have announced exclusive consortium partnership agreements with Fujitsu UK & Ireland to underpin its smart border solution – Atamai Freight – with their bespoke technologies.

Atamai Freight enables goods to move seamlessly and securely by verifying the integrity of road freight throughout its entire journey.

Kieran Kelly, CTO of ubloquity and Mark Fraser, sales director of b4b Group have been awarded consortium partnership agreements with Fujitsu UK & Ireland

By unifying and mapping all elements of the supply chain on a single digital platform, Atamai Freight ensures the most complex customs procedures are completed automatically, saving time and money and providing customers with accurate arrival times for their goods.

Central to the success of Atamai Freight is ubloquity’s enterprise blockchain technology and b4b Group’s ‘smart seal’ solution.

As a leading IT and telecoms provider b4b Group will also deliver sales and after-sales support.

Supply chain pioneer, Entopy, which is based in Cambridge is the third consortium partner behind the roll out of the innovative smart border service.

Signing the three-year contract with Fujitsu coincides with ubloquity’s first anniversary, during which time it has quadrupled in size, built a provenance chain of custody platform for a multinational food manufacturer and won several prestigious awards for innovation and technology.

Ubloquity was established in July 2021 following a successful round of seed funding where it secured more than £2m from early investors.

It is currently in the process of seeking Series A investment to accelerate its growth both domestically and internationally.

Highlighting the significant implications for the future transportation of food/goods and the streamlining of customs information, Rob Chester, ubloquity’s chief executive officer, said: “I’m absolutely delighted we are partnering with Fujitsu to underpin its smart borders solution. Our vision at ubloquity is to provide the foundational technology to enable the seamless movement of goods across all international borders.

“The future of global trade will be digital, and it will be carried on distributed ledger technology.

“That’s why we are focused on building federated blockchains that can carry the truth between multiple actors in an interconnected supply chain. Be that government agencies, logistics providers, or the producers of goods.”

The deal is also a significant coup for b4b Group, as confirmed by Mark Fraser, sales director: “We are delighted to partner with Fujitsu UK & Ireland to deliver this revolutionary platform that can dramatically improve operational efficiencies for the movement of goods. As hauliers and suppliers seek to deliver goods to their customers on time, they are faced with a complicated logistics process.

“Harnessing the transformative power of digital technology however, through the Atamai Freight platform, we can cut through those complications, facilitating safe, and secure passage for shipments saving both time and money.”

Fujitsu’s Atamai Freight platform officially launched in the UK at the end of June, following successful trials of the service with logistics providers and food manufacturers across GB and NI.

Christian Benson, VP, client managing director at Fujitsu UK & Ireland, added: “With the help of our consortium partners, we are establishing a new level of collaboration and trust throughout the UK supply chain making it easier to move goods.