Two NI firms crowned ‘Best Workplace for Wellbeing’

Sarah Balmforth, HR director at Hughes Insurance

Northern Ireland’s Hughes Insurance has been announced as one of the Best Workplaces for Wellbeing by Great Place to Work UK.

The insurance company, which employs 250 people in Northern Ireland, was ranked 31st on a shortlist of 100 medium-sized businesses and organisations across the UK.

The ‘Best Workplaces for Wellbeing’ category celebrates organisations, such as Hughes Insurance, that prioritise employee wellbeing.

To determine the shortlist, Great Place to Work’s culture experts analysed thousands of employee surveys, assessing people’s holistic experiences of wellbeing at work and asking them how their company supports work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, psychological safety and financial security.

Evaluations also included an assessment of how well the organisation was able to deliver consistency of their employee experience across all departments and seniority levels.

Sarah Balmforth, HR director at Hughes Insurance, said: “At Hughes Insurance, our people are our first priority, and their wellbeing informs our strategic decision-making.

“We are incredibly proud to have these values recognised by Great Place to Work UK. We know that when employees feel heard and considered, they are more loyal, engaged and productive. It is important to us to foster a great workplace culture and ensure that our employees can work flexibly.”

Throughout the pandemic, the organisation has demonstrated flexibility and a person-centred approach.

Enniskillen-based Liberty Insurance, of which Hughes Insurance is a part of, operates across Northern Ireland, Ireland, Spain and Portugal, and was also ranked in the top 100 shortlist.

The insurer, which employs over 400 people across Ireland and Northern Ireland, including 162 in Enniskillen, was ranked 65th.

Speaking about the recognition, Juan Miguel Estallo, CEO of Liberty Western European Markets, continued: “We are delighted to have been ranked among the UK’s Best Workplaces for Wellbeing.

“At Liberty we live by our value of “Putting People First” and we are so proud to have this value recognised by Great Place to Work.

“Because we believe progress happens when people feel secure, the wellbeing of our people informs our strategic decision-making. For years we have committed to wellness programmes that guarantee comfort and safety in the workplace.

“In the last year, we have also focused on guaranteeing digital disconnection, and the physical and emotional wellbeing of our employees, with our new working model the ‘Liberty Digital Way’ which is based on a culture of trust, freedom and flexibility. While our culture is founded on our values, which include ‘making things better’ and ‘doing the right thing’ to name a few, it was built together with employees, so it is great to have Hughes Insurance and our team in Enniskillen recognised with this award.”

Benedict Gautrey, managing director of Great Place to Work UK, added: “Being better for people is better for business, especially in tough times. When employees feel genuinely cared for, their loyalty, engagement and productivity improve. Happier people also become brand advocates for the business and will often go the extra mile to provide a positive experience for their clients and customers. We’re delighted to launch our first-ever UK’s Best Workplaces for Wellbeing list in 2022, shining a light on the 100 medium sized companies who have succeeded in ensuring staff experience high levels of wellbeing across the organisation. Hopefully this recognition and acknowledgement will inspire more workplaces to do the same in years to come.”

