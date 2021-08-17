Two top awards for Liberty IT in recognition for diversity and inclusion

In addition, the industry leader in digital innovation has also been awarded a Silver Diversity Mark, one of only seven organisations in Northern Ireland to achieve the accreditation, for its commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

The prestigious accolade has been awarded by Diversity Mark NI following the company’s work across a number of programmes resulting in an increased number of females at entry and executive level; and enhanced awareness and learning through the roll out of their Pride Allyship sessions and company-wide Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Programme.

Willie Hamilton, Managing Director of Liberty IT, said: “At Liberty IT our employees are at the heart of everything we do. We aspire to be a company where everyone feels included and that they belong, one that values diversity, not only in our words but in our actions, bringing our values to life every day.

Liberty IT’s Managing Director, Willie Hamilton and Senior Director of Talent, Cathy Donnelly

“We are incredibly proud to have been awarded a Silver Diversity Mark and it’s testament to the work we have been carrying out for a number of years to ensure we lead the way in diversity and inclusion in the workplace. It’s recognition for our people, our Employee Resource Groups and leaders for all the great work they have completed, and continue to carry out, in our journey for the promotion of equitable opportunities for all.”

Cathy Donnelly, Senior Director of Talent, added: “DEI is core within Liberty IT’s culture and we’re delighted to be recognised with two award wins in this area. As we are well aware, Northern Ireland has an under-representation of women working in STEM. However, at Liberty IT we are working hard to address this issue and to encourage female applications from entry level roles and above, as well as developing our highly-talented female engineers.

“We have introduced a number of initiatives including a female only scholarship, female representation on all interview panels and recruitment centres and have launched Mentoring Circles to help give female engineers at all levels the tools to realise and achieve their goals and aspirations. We have lots of exciting things to come in the weeks and months ahead which will further reinforce our dedication to gender equality. This includes launching a Family Toolkit, which offers individual coaching for team members returning from extended leave, transitioning back to work.”

With over 600 people across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, Liberty IT is the industry leader in digital innovation, developing technologies exclusively for its parent company, Fortune-75’s Liberty Mutual Insurance. Liberty IT’s expertise in designing and implementing innovative solutions using both existing and emerging technologies, combined with the commitment to providing a great place to work for employees, is unwavering. Visit liberty-it.co.uk to find out more.

