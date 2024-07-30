Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Uber Yacht is operating in Ibiza this summer.

You can book the luxury boat for the whole day - and it comes with its own skipper.

Pick from five scenic routes around the Spanish Island, weather dependant.

Uber is launching its most luxurious ride yet - a yacht. Sunseekers and party goers in Ibiza will be able to rent their own pleasure boat this summer.

The ride-sharing company has announced that customers on the popular Balearic Island destination will be able to book a private yacht for the day. Uber describes it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ir a navegar in style this summer.

Uber Yacht joins the annals of the company’s most eye-catching rides, like the bookable hot air balloon over Turkey's Cappadocia region. If you are heading to Ibiza during the summer holidays and want to gasta tu dinero in style, you won’t want to miss out on this taste of the high-life.

How does Uber Yacht work?

Uber Yacht is coming to Ibiza this summer. Photo: Uber/ Hope and Glory | Uber/ Hope and Glory

Departing from Ibiza Town Marina every day at 12pm, Uber Yacht will offer groups of up to 8 people the opportunity to sail around the white isle in a luxurious Sunseeker Yacht. But worry not, you don’t need to worry about sailing the pleasure boat yourself, because it comes with its own skipper.

Each 8-hour trip also comes with a complimentary bottle of champagne and locally sourced artisan snacks. In Uber style, transfers to and from the yacht are included - from anywhere on the island.

Anabel Diaz, Vice President, EMEA Mobility at Uber, said: “At Uber we want to give our customers the opportunity to go anywhere, wherever they are travelling. This summer we are adding a series of bucket-list worthy nautical experiences to the Uber app in some of Europe’s hottest destinations, helping holidaymakers make the most of their trip on the high seas.

“Whether it’s sailing around Ibiza in your own private yacht or experiencing the Venetian Lagoon by boat, we’re thrilled to add some Uber magic to our customers' holidays this summer.” Availability of Uber Yacht is expected to be limited and subject to weather conditions.

How much does it cost?

Uber advises that booking the yacht costs €200 (approx £170) per person, based on a booking of eight people. The boat has a fixed booking price of €1,600 (around £1,400), so for parties smaller than eight, the price will be higher per head.

How to book an Uber Yacht?

From exploring the crystal waters of Formentera to sunsets at the legendary rock of Es Vedra, Uber Yacht will be available to pre-book via Uber Reserve in Ibiza. The company states that you need to book your day on the boat at least 48 hours in advance.

Download the Uber app on your smartphone and open the app.

Select the ‘Uber Yacht’ icon from the home screen.

Read about Uber Yacht and then choose an available date.

Enter your pickup and dropoff locations.

Make sure everything looks right and click ‘Reserve Uber Yacht’

Check your email to ensure you received a confirmation email.

Within the confirmation email, click on the Google form and respond to each question to ensure our Yacht partner is ready for your reservation.

Enjoy responsibly!

Uber says that the Yacht can be booked from anywhere in Ibiza and an Uber Black van will pick your party up to take you to Ibiza Town Marina, where it will depart. Once your day on the Mediterranean sea has come to an end, Uber will also take you back home.

Uber Yacht offers 8-hour rides for up to eight people. Photo: Uber/ Hope and Glory | Uber/ Hope and Glory

Where can you go on Uber Yacht?

If you are lucky enough to book a trip on the yacht this summer, you will have the choice of five routes. The availability of the routes are subject to weather conditions:

Cala Saona

Formentera Illetes

Cala D’Hort (to see Es Vedrà)

Punta Galera

Olivera

What dates is Uber Yacht available?

The yacht can be booked from Wednesday, 31 July via the Uber app. It will be sailing from Ibiza Town Marina for two weeks between Saturday, 3 August and 17 August.

Journeys on Uber Yacht will start at 12pm daily and will last for eight hours. So you and your party have plenty of time to enjoy sights like the crystal waters of Formentera to sunsets at the legendary rock of Es Vedra.