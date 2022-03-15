UK FinTech leaders to unite in Belfast for first ever Northern Ireland FinTech Symposium

George McKinney, director of Technology and Services at Invest NI, Andrew Jenkins, chair of FinTech NI and FinTech Envoy for Northern Ireland, Roisin Finnegan, NI FinTech lead at Deloitte and Chris Jessup, finance partner at A&L Goodbody

The fintech community of Northern Ireland will unite with UK sector leaders in Belfast for the first ever Northern Ireland FinTech Symposium.

Hosted by FinTech NI, the symposium follows the launch of the NI FinTech Sector Strategy, which revealed that fintech now contributes £392 million to the economy, with the potential to create thousands more jobs and generate over £25 million in Foreign Direct Investment here in the next three years.

Taking place on Wednesday, March 23 in Belfast City Centre, the summit will focus on the need for national connectivity as the UK continues to cement its position as a globally recognised fintech hub.

Representatives from other leading UK fintech clusters, including Scotland, the West Midlands, and the North of England, will address delegates at the conference. The event will also hear from Innovate Finance, the independent industry body for fintech in the UK.

The symposium takes place just one year after the HM Treasury backed Independent FinTech Strategic Review chaired by Ron Kalifa OBE, which put NI among the 10 leading emerging clusters for fintech in the UK. Next week’s summit will examine how the sector has progressed since, including with the launch of the NI FinTech Sector Strategy.

Produced by leading advisory firm Deloitte and launched in September 2021, the in-depth report found that we could set to benefit from the setup of over 20 companies, the creation of thousands of jobs and the establishment of over ten new international partnerships in just three years.

Following the detailed roadmap and action plan, the event will examine the areas where work is required to realise that ambition and supercharge the sector here, including connecting SMEs with investors, addressing barriers to skills and talent, and developing new funding networks for young fintechs.

The Northern Ireland FinTech Symposium 2022 is supported by A&L Goodbody, Invest Northern Ireland, Deloitte and Fintech Nexus.

Andrew Jenkins, chair of FinTech NI and HMT FinTech Envoy for Northern Ireland, said: “As the independent voice of FinTech in Northern Ireland, FinTech NI exists to promote the region as a leading global fintech hub. We have known for quite some time now that the local sector punches well above its weight, however significant advancements in the last few years, including the launch of the three-year strategy, have shown we are on the cusp of much more.

“On track to generate thousands more jobs and attract up to £25 million in Foreign Direct Investment in the next three years, now is the time to bring together the fintech ecosystem and celebrate its strength and vibrancy with our counterparts across the UK. We are thrilled to have the support of A&L Goodbody, Invest Northern Ireland, Deloitte and Fintech Nexus and look forward to welcoming the wider ecosystem to Belfast next week.”

Chris Jessup, finance partner at A&L Goodbody, continued: “The fintech sector is on a hugely promising trajectory, and one that’s of significant interest to the wider professional service sector in Northern Ireland. At A&L Goodbody, we advise on UK and EU financial services regulation and have seen a growth in demand here in line with the expansion of the Northern Ireland fintech ecosystem. We see great potential in this area, which is why we are delighted to be supporting the inaugural Northern Ireland FinTech Symposium.”

George McKinney, director of Technology and Services, Invest NI, added: “The strength and potential of the local fintech ecosystem cannot be understated. This is a sector with a unique geographical advantage and world-class educational system that delivers a structured pipeline of new talent. We have leading capabilities in key areas such as banking & capital markets technology, regtech & compliance, data analytics & AI, insuretech, and a supportive and collaborative business community to go alongside it. Now is the time to showcase this ecosystem, and we are pleased to be supporting the FinTech NI Association to do so.”

