Ulster Bank podcast series highlights entrepreneurs tackling climate change

John Ferris, Ulster Bank's Regional Ecosystem Manager, Entrepreneur, Matthew Thompson and Gabi Burnside, Entrepreneur Acceleration Manager with Ulster Bank

Ulster Bank has partnered with popular podcast platform, Best of Belfast, to launch a new miniseries focusing on climate change.

‘The Climate of Change’ will feature local entrepreneurs who have adapted or started a climate-positive business in order to propel Northern Ireland towards a more sustainable future.

Hosted by Best of Belfast’s Matthew Thompson, the five-part series aims to put the spotlight on some of Northern Ireland’s leading climate-focused business owners and is set to go live in the run up to World Environment Day on June 5.

The podcast will also highlight the ways in which Ulster Bank is providing wraparound support to help these companies grow and scale and encouraging other businesses to become involved with the climate sector. As principal banking partner to the upcoming CoP26 summit, the NatWest Group, which includes Ulster Bank, has made significant climate commitments, and pledged that at least 25% of spaces on its Accelerator Programme will be occupied by businesses whose core offering supports sustainable environmental activities.

During the series, Matthew will be joined by Christine Boyle, CEO of Senergy, who is working at the forefront of breakthrough solar thermal technology. Christine discusses how her company has revamped solar power within the commercial roofing sector and how this has the potential to transform the green credentials of homes and businesses across the globe. Christine also emphasises the vast number of opportunities out there for clean tech and renewable companies to develop new innovations as governments come under pressure to meet their climate targets.

Other episodes will feature Blayne Shaw of Lane 44 who has created a line of sustainable razors, animal conservationist, Dr. Lucy Tallents and NI’s first Energy Consultant, Stephen Dunn. The final episode in the series brings together John Barry, Co-Chair of the Belfast Climate Commission, Clare McKeown, Sustainable Development Manager at Belfast City Council and Ulster Bank’s Lynsey Cunningham, to take a closer look at the climate sector in NI and discuss what more can be done.

John Ferris, Regional Ecosystem Manager and member of Ulster Bank’s Regional Board, says he hopes the series will highlight the great work being done by local business owners and encourage entrepreneurs to consider how they can adapt to become more climate focused.

He explained: “Throughout this series we’re profiling a number of inspirational business leaders who are at the forefront of tackling climate change across a range of industries in Northern Ireland. Clean, green energy is crucial to the future of how we live and work which is why Ulster Bank is dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs who want to help the environment through our climate accelerator and other sustainable commitments.

“Each of the contributors has a fascinating story to tell and as attention turns to marking World Environment Day, we hope the podcast will focus the minds of other likeminded entrepreneurs and encourage them to bring forward their own ideas and opportunities which have the potential to become a successful, thriving business.”

Matthew Thompson, who created and hosts the Best of Belfast podcast said he welcomed the opportunity to partner with Ulster Bank and focus on this important issue.

He added: “Our podcast is all about celebrating the best of people from Belfast and beyond and unearthing the great work being done right across Northern Ireland. With so much current focus on the environment and addressing the climate crisis, it was important for us that we spend some time on this topic and look for the trailblazers who are bringing about real, positive change by doing their bit for the planet.

“I’d like to thank Ulster Bank for enabling us to deliver this series and make these new, exciting voices and stories heard.”

The first episode will be available to listen to at www.bestofbelfast.org or through all usual podcast providers from Monday, May 31.

For information about Ulster Bank’s Climate Accelerator, visit ulsterbank.co.uk/accelerator. Applications for the next intake will close on June 11.

