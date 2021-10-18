Ulster Bank wins three categories at Contact Centre Network NI Awards 2021

The winners of the Contact Centre Network NI Awards 2021 were revealed at an event in the Hilton, Belfast.

Ulster Bank won: Senior Contact Centre Manager of the Year: Joanne Wilson, Team Leader of the Year: Leanne Milne and Advisor of the Year: Rachel Shaw.

The awards are run by the Contact Centre Network Northern Ireland, which offers innovation and support for all contact centre professionals across Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ulster Bank’s Joanne Wilson with John Nesbitt of sponsor Jabra at an event in the Hilton Belfast

It aims to raise awareness of the industry and its good work, encourage the sharing of ideas and best practice, and enhance skills and professional development.

Praising Ulster Bank’s recent success at the awards evening, Joanne Wilson, customer experience lead for the NatWest Group, said: “The success of our Contact Centre of Excellence in Belfast is based on the quality of our people, so winning three of the people awards on the night is something that we are very proud of.

“We put a big focus on developing our team, and Leanne and Rachel are such great examples of the how that pays dividends.

“They are outstanding team members and representatives for Ulster Bank.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.