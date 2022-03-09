Ulster women flying high to make their markin the aerospace sector

Alice Ewert, Laura O’Hare, Gail Doran, Aine Cotter and Catherine Parr

The global manufacturer in Kilkeel, part of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, currently has 750 employees.

The company has experienced a steady rise in the number of females in managerial and senior management roles in recent years, which demonstrates how the manufacturing and engineering sectors are moving away from gender-based roles.

The company has placed a firm focus on attracting females into the industry, which historically has been male dominated, with initiatives including the hugely successful ‘Introduce a Girl to Engineering’ day, which encourages young females to explore STEM related subjects, as well as various placement opportunities and internships.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alice Ewart is a materials and process engineer within the composites department at Collins Aerospace,beginning her career as an intern as part of the Engineering Leadership Programme from Queen’s University.

Alice said: “Since I started Collins Aerospace as an intern, I was treated as an engineer. It didn’t matter what gender I was, it was never something that was considered. The company has offered me many opportunities to develop myself as a person, as well as my technical skills and knowledge. There is a real drive and really good support structure within the company to encourage and help people to want to do better.”

Business unit manager, Catherine Parr, who moved into manufacturing from the construction sector, says: “My previous career experience hasn’t held me back in any way, if anything, having some external experience outside of manufacturing is an advantage as it allows me to bring a particular skillset into my current role.

“For any women who are looking for a new opportunity, Collins Aerospace is a really good option. There is nothing to stop you from applying for any role in any department and gain new skills and new information. It is a really great place to work.”

To improve the number the women in leadership roles further, Collins Aerospace offers a number of training and development opportunities and places a firm focus on developing women in leadership. Logistics director Laura O’Hare began her career with the company back in 2007 as a quality engineer, and has since progressed through various roles before securing her current role back in 2018.

“From a diversity perspective, we are seeing more females in positions that are management led. When you have that ‘can do’ attitude and are trying to get to the next step, it is possible within Collins Aerospace, regardless of whether you are male or female,” she says.

Managing director of Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel, Stuart McKee, credits the success of the Kilkeel facility to the diversity of its workforce: “We are very fortunate to have the most capable, knowledgeable and talented women in the industry - each one making an invaluable contribution to the company’s success. On International Women’s Day, we are proud to celebrate the women of Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel.”

Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel is a major employer for the local area, and in addition to contributing greatly to the local economy, they have recently embarked on a recruitment drive as the company prepares for future growth.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.