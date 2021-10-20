UN Global Compact Network Regional Roadshow event comes to Belfast this Thursday

The seminar will profile local businesses and organisations here who are making positive strides in the fight against climate change and provide attendees with the knowledge and skills they need to engage more effectively with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Since 2017, the UN Global Compact Network has travelled across the UK to connect sustainability practitioners, inspire collective action, and educate business leaders on the importance of the UN’s goals which include things like making cities and communities sustainable; ensuring responsible production and consumption; and providing affordable and clean energy.

Taking place in the lead up to the COP26 conference, where Ulster Bank’s parent NatWest Group is official banking sponsor and principal partner, the Belfast workshop will encourage businesses to dive into developing a strategic approach to delivering the global goals while promoting a greater understanding of how local organisations might lead action for Agenda 2030 .

Belfast City Council's first Climate Commissioner, Debbie Caldwell, Annie David, head of innovation at Ulster Weavers with John Ferris, regional ecosystem manager, Ulster Bank

Cormac McKervey, senior agriculture manager with Ulster Bank will speak at the event and attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from the Ulster Farmers’ Union about how the agri-food sector here is adapting to deal with environmental issues.

Belfast City Council’s first climate commissioner, Debbie Caldwell, is due to attend alongside Annie David, head of innovation at Ulster Weavers, who will discuss how her organisation is engaging with the Sustainable Development Goals from an SME’s perspective and how embedded these goals has shaped Ulster Weavers future as a consumer led business and the products it brings to market.

John Ferris, regional ecosystem manager with Ulster Bank, who has been working with the UNGC Network to bring the roadshow to Belfast, said: “The UN Global Compact Network does fantastic work to support businesses – aiding, networking, and helping to increase understanding and awareness of the UN’s 17 sustainable development goals. While the goals may have a global focus, it’s important that businesses and communities are aware that, collectively, they can take action to fulfil the ambitions of the goals which is in everyone’s benefit.

“At Ulster Bank, we recognise the role we have to play in supporting the transition to a low carbon economy and we are committed to doing our part so it’s fantastic to use our partnership with the UNGC to deliver positive collaboration as we tackle climate change.

“Thursday’s event will focus on the action required by businesses here, regardless of their size or sector, to support the drive to net zero and it will be an important opportunity to hear from those who have already made progress in this area.”

As well as Belfast, the regional roadshow events, supported by NatWest will also take place in Manchester, Birmingham, London, Cardiff and Glasgow. Each roadshow will feature a diverse range of inspirational talks and practical workshops to help businesses make the low-carbon transition.

