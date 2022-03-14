Unite members vote with 90% majority for strike action at Belfast’s Spirit Aerosystems

Unite the union, which represents the majority of workers at Spirit Aerosystems in Belfast, have confirmed that its members have voted for industrial action in pursuit of a pay claim seeking an increase to protect workers’ living standards at a time of surging inflation.

85% of the union’s members at Spirit Aerosystems, formerly known as Bombardier, voted in the ballot with a majority of 90% support for strike action and 95% for industrial action short of strike action. The union will now set dates for strike action unless management responds with a pay offer that protects its workforce from the increase in the cost of living.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “The Spirit workers have spoken. This workforce is united in the fight for a proper pay increase. Unite stands behind our members as they prepare to strike to secure that objective. Spirit Aerosystems bosses made great play of the huge returns that they expect from the acquisition of Bombardier – they need to remember who it is that produces those profits. Our members will not be taken advantage of. And they will have the union’s full backing every step of the way until this is settled.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unite regional co-ordinating officer, Susan Fitzgerald, added: “The result involving thousands of workers is definitive proof of the determination of our members to secure a decent increase in pay. Our members will not watch as their standard of living is submerged by surging price inflation.

“Our members are struggling to heat their homes, workers are telling us that despite having a full time job they are now buying food in the reduced aisle, looking for yellow stickers. Yet they are told by the company that they are well paid.”

A union survey showed that 90% have seen a decrease in their household finance over the last two years while 62% have had to borrow to make ends meet. Ms Fitzgerald added: “The Spirit workers have made it clear that they are prepared to fight for better pay. Management now need to get serious and make a proper offer or we will be entering a serious industrial dispute.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.