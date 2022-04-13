Urban HQ set for major expansion with £7m investment in Belfast

Urban HQ owner Ryan Walker and managing director Jamie McCoubrey

Flexible workspace provider Urban HQ has unveiled plans for a £7 million expansion that will see the business open a second location in Belfast directly opposite its existing office building Eagle Star House.

Urban HQ has acquired a site at Upper Queen Street and plans to redevelop the location to create a bespoke nine-storey Grade A office building offering private office suites, meeting rooms, a wellness studio, members’ lounge and events space.

Since opening in September 2020, Urban HQ has transformed the flexible workspace market in Belfast with a single-minded focus on bringing the same high level of quality and sophistication that can be found in the best workspaces in London, Dublin or New York. Urban HQ has made the decision to expand after experiencing exceptionally high levels of demand and is now focused on becoming Belfast’s leading provider of flexible workspace.

CGI of proposed new Urban HQ building

While the new site already benefits from planning permission for a seven-storey building, Urban HQ has submitted new plans to Belfast City Council for an amended proposal which will allow Urban HQ to introduce its own design. The new building will be the only purpose built, Grade A flexible workspace in Belfast and will incorporate a number of sustainable design features and materials.

Subject to planning, it is hoped that work will start on site before the end of 2022, with the new building expected to be ready to welcome new members in early 2024.

The project is expected to support up to 100 full time construction jobs during the build and once completed Urban HQ will also be expanding its own team in the city.

Jamie McCoubrey, Urban HQ managing director, said: “We are delighted to be able to expand Urban HQ and bring our unique vision of the flexible workspace to even more businesses in Belfast. We have been really encouraged by how well received Urban HQ has been since opening, with our team on the ground offering the very best service and our building offering a truly design-led approach. We are excited to now be taking steps which will reinforce our position as the place to be for businesses who want to occupy the best quality space on flexible terms.”