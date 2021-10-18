US managed threat intelligence company Nisos to establish Northern Ireland centre

Founded in Virginia in 2015, Nisos’ solutions enable security, intelligence, and trust & safety teams to leverage a world-class intelligence capability tailored to their needs. Its offerings which include the Nisos Intelligence Platform, fuse cyber intelligence with threat investigation techniques, to identify and disrupt cyber threats before they cause harm to an organisation.

Speaking about the company’s first-time investment in Northern Ireland, David Etue, CEO of Nisos, said: “In recent times, security and intelligence teams have been unable to develop solutions to combat motivated and sophisticated cyber threats. Nisos is uniquely positioned in the market. Our distinctive approach merging managed intelligence with powerful investigative techniques, and a comprehensive platform, allows us to deliver client-specific intelligence that is timely, relevant and actionable.

“As we expand globally, Invest Northern Ireland has provided guidance and introduced us to the talent and expertise available in Northern Ireland. Belfast was a clear choice for our requirements, and we are excited to have it as a key part of our international expansion. By setting up a highly specialised development centre here, we will initially build a team of 15 to focus on the continued development of the Nisos Intelligence Platform. The new employees will be an integral part of our long-term growth strategies to support our client base, while also helping us grow our global presence.”

David Etue, CEO of Nisos

Nisos’ blue-chip clients include many of the largest internet platforms, large financial services companies, top consumer brands, and technology and security companies.

Anne Beggs, Director of Trade and Investment, Invest NI, said: “It is great to welcome Nisos to our growing cluster of international cybersecurity investors. Attracting more high value inward investment is a priority in the Department for the Economy’s 10X Economic Vision and investments like Nisos’ play an important role in helping to support this Vision, which will benefit our economy and our people.

“To secure this investment for Northern Ireland, our New York team has been working closely with the company since summer 2020 to showcase all that our IT sector and wider business environment have to offer. Nisos’ Northern Ireland centre will play a major role in the company’s plans for global growth and by creating 15 roles and tapping into the skills base here, the company can build on its expertise in intelligence analysis and cybersecurity. The jobs will contribute over £700,000 in annual wages to the Northern Ireland economy once in place.”

Along with helping to secure the investment for Northern Ireland, Invest NI has offered the company £97,500 of support towards the 15 jobs. The company aims to create these jobs by the end of 2022, with six of the jobs already in place.

Job roles range in experience from graduate to senior level, including software developers, analysts, sales and management positions. All staff will initially work from home, before adopting a hybrid working approach.

This support is part funded by the Department for Economy Economic Recovery Action Plan.

