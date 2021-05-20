Vaccination offered to Moy Park staff at work

Martin Greene was among the first Moy Park employees to get vaccinated today (Thursday) with nurse Olive Sloan

The business, which has 6,000 employees in Northern Ireland, is working in partnership with the Public Health Agency and local health service providers to deliver the vaccination rollout at its local processing facilities, which initially started at their Craigavon base.

The rollout complements the other Covid-19 safety measures which are in place at Moy Park including Lateral Flow Testing for staff and visitors to its sites, as well as thermal temperature scanning, enhanced cleaning and hygiene regimes, Perspex screens, additional PPE and social distancing measures.

Kirsty Wilkins, HR & Performance Director at Moy Park, said; “We are proud to be playing our part to help tackle the spread of coronavirus and are pleased to be able to enable our staff access to the vaccine during work hours for their convenience. The onsite vaccination programme will be delivered by local health service providers in line with all government guidelines and requirements. We are grateful to the Department of Health, Public Health Agency and Northern and Southern Health and Social Care Trusts for their support on this programme as we work together to help our local communities and wider society return to normality. Safety is a condition at Moy Park and we continue to maintain the highest level of vigilance to stop the virus coming into our facilities and help prevent its transmission.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maurice Meehan, Head of Health Improvement for the Northern area at the PHA, explained: “This initiative was established as a pilot exercise to explore the value of delivering a vaccination programme through a large scale workplace setting. We are grateful to Moy Park for the opportunity to explore the learning from the pilot and potential added value through increased uptake for those who access the vaccine.

“Vaccination is the most important thing we can do to protect our community against serious illnesses. When enough people get vaccinated, it’s harder for a disease to spread. This will help protect you and others. The mobile workplace vaccination programme at Moy Park will follow Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JVCI) guidelines and will be implemented by the Northern and Southern Health Trusts and supported by Ballymena Interethnic Forum, Craigavon Intercultural Programme and South Tyrone Empowerment Project (STEP).

“Members of the public that are eligible can book their Covid-19 vaccine now; you don’t need to be invited. To find out who is currently eligible and how to book see: www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/get-covid-19-vaccination-northern-ireland.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.