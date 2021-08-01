Vaccine rollout and easing of restrictions boosted NI consumer confidence in second quarter

Danske Bank Chief Economist Conor Lambe

The Danske Bank Northern Ireland Consumer Confidence Index increased to a reading of 149 in Q2 2021, up from 137 in the first quarter of the year, and above the index level of 122 posted in the second quarter of 2020. The survey was carried out in June 2021.

In the survey, local people once again reported feeling more confident about their current finances, future finances, job security and expected spending on expensive items.

Looking forward, Danske Bank said the latest rise in confidence should support consumer spending and wider economic growth.

When asked what had the largest positive impact on their confidence levels, 48% of people highlighted the coronavirus vaccine programme. The success of the vaccine rollout has helped to facilitate the reopening of many consumer-focused parts of the economy, such as non-essential retail stores, restaurants and hotels, and this was another factor that positively influenced people, with 12% of people pointing to the gradual easing of restrictions as a significant positive.

Asked what had the largest negative impact on their outlook, 40% of respondents said the post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland made them feel less confident. For 12% of people, the restrictions still in place to limit the spread of coronavirus were the main negative, while another 12% of those surveyed said the impact of higher prices on their household finances had the largest adverse impact.

In the latest survey, 33% of people felt their financial position had improved over the previous 12 months, but 21% of those surveyed said their finances had deteriorated.

When asked about their future finances, 26% of people surveyed expected their financial position to improve over the next year, compared with 16% who expected their finances to worsen.

On job security, 11% of people expected to become more secure in their job, while 10% expected their job security to worsen. 57% thought their job security would remain unchanged.

And in terms of spending, 30 per cent of consumers said they expected to spend more on high value items over the next year, compared with 23% who expected to spend less.

Commenting on the latest release of the index, Danske Bank Chief Economist Conor Lambe said: “This rise in consumer confidence in Northern Ireland has been driven mainly by the continued rollout of the coronavirus vaccine programme. Given the success of the rollout, coupled with the gradual easing of the restrictions, the economy appears to have begun to recover at a reasonably strong pace.

“This latest increase in confidence is another positive development which should support consumer spending as we move forward and adds more credence to the view that the recovery from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic will hopefully occur more quickly than had previously been expected.”

