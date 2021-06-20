Value Cabs take collection of 20 new ŠKODA Octavia Hybrids from John Mulholland Motors

Operating from their new state-of-the-art HQ and multi-storey car park on Grosvenor Road the move bolsters the firm‘s comitment to greener alternative fuel vehicles and maintains the industry love-affair with ŠKODA.

Value Cabs Managing Director Christopher McCausland, explained: “The vast majority of our fleet is ŠKODA and with good reason. Our customers love them because they‘re comfortable and spacious. As a taxi operator I appreciate their build quality and bullet-proof reliability along with the low running costs and 3 year warranty. The new Octavia Hybrid gives us all that plus improved fuel economy, lower CO2 emissions and helps lower our carbon footprint which is incredibly important to us.“

The vehicles have been supplied by John Mulholland Motors. The Randalstown and Campsie based Skoda dealer have been supplying Octavia and Superb models to Value Cabs for over 20 years but why do so many taxi drivers choose ŠKODA?

Christopher McCausland Managing Director, Value Cabs and Shona Mulholland Managing Director, John Mulholland Motors

Managing Director Shona Mulholland, continued: “ŠKODA has always stood for value and quality. Combined with the Octavia’s famously huge boot space this has made it the model of choice as a family car and taxi for drivers alike. As always, Value Cabs have opted for the top of the range specification to ensure total satisfaction for drivers with technology and passenger satisfaction with luxurious trim. The Octavia E-tec Mild Hybrid appeals to both drivers and passengers‘ green conscience without the hassle of having to pull over and plug in for a quick charge, perfect for scoring green points without disruption to the customer. The new model is also longer and wider than it’s predecessor providing more room for both passengers and luggage making it perfect for airport runs.“

Voted Car of the Year by Auto Express shortly after its launch and WhatCar? Car of the Year 2021 for best Plug-In Hybrid 2021, the New Octavia is maintaining it’s award-winning reputation as it transitions to electrified driving.

Look out for the New ŠKODA Octavia Hybrid taxis if you’re out and about in Belfast later this month or call Value Cabs on 90809080 to book with the greenist taxi firm in Northern Ireland.

