Value of equity deals surge by a record 226% in Northern Ireland

Mark Sterritt, UK network director, NI at the British Business Bank

In Northern Ireland the investment value of equity deals was 226% up in the first three quarters of 2021 compared to the equivalent period of 2020. The 27 investments in Q1-Q3 were worth £61million, which already exceeds the £20million of investment in NI in the full year of 2020.

The report, published today, also revealed a strong appetite within smaller businesses locally to take on finance. While the proportion of smaller businesses in NI happy to use finance to grow was 35%, second only to London at 37% of smaller businesses.

NI attracts a growing number of venture capital investors

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A growing presence of locally based venture capital investors was also highlighted, with proximity between investors and small businesses identified in the Bank’s first Regions and Nations Tracker report published in October 2021 as a key factor within equity investment.

In 2019 there were nine unique equity investors involved in venture capital (VC) in NI listed, but by 2021 this had grown to 15.

Mark Sterritt, UK Network director, NI at British Business Bank said it was encouraging to see such an increase in the investment value of equity deals here.

He explained: “We know investor presence is a key driver of investment activity and it is encouraging to see a growing number of locally based venture capital investors in NI. When you put this alongside the proportion of smaller businesses in NI who are willing to use finance to grow you can see why the investment value has grown to £61million in the first three quarters of 2021.

“There remains work to do to raise awareness of alternative finance across smaller businesses here, especially when you consider that the £61million was just 1% of the investment value of all deals across the UK in Q1-Q3, 2021. Also, despite these strong levels of investment, there remain disparities in access to finance among different groups. Breaking down barriers to accessing finance remains key to levelling up economic opportunity which the Bank is committed to addressing.”

In the October Spending Review 2021, the government announced £70million to provide a new fund for NI smaller businesses, to be administered by the British Business Bank. The Bank will be working with local stakeholders to deliver this increased support, with further details to be announced in due course.

A further £150million for the Bank’s Regional Angels Programme was also announced. The programme committed £10million to Co-Fund NI back in March 2021, which provides growth capital to early stage, high potential smaller businesses in NI.

Debt markets returning to pre-pandemic levels

The amount of debt held by smaller businesses has significantly increased compared to pre-pandemic levels due to businesses accessing the government’s Covid-19 emergency finance schemes. At their peak in March 2021, smaller business debt stocks were estimated to be 30% up. Encouragingly, however, debt repayments are becoming a smaller share of businesses cash flow as UK economic recovery helps boost their turnover.

Almost half of smaller businesses view reducing carbon emissions as a priority

Additionally, the report found that in 2021, almost half (47%) of smaller businesses viewed reducing their carbon emissions or environmental impact to be a priority for their business and one in five (22%) would use external finance to help transition their business to net zero.

Just over one in 10 (11%) of smaller businesses have already used external finance to support net zero actions. 1 In contrast, almost three quarters of smaller businesses (71%) viewed maintaining or increasing sales to be a high priority.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.