Version 1 is a 2022 finalist in Microsoft awards

Version 1 recognised as a finalist in 2022 Microsoft Modernising Applications Partner of the Year Award for Azure implementation at Musgrave

Local firm, Version 1 has been named a finalist of Modernising Applications 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award.

The digital and cloud transformation specialist, which acquired Northern Ireland headquartered digital services specialist Neueda last year, has been honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Karen Murphy, Version 1, Karl Sullivan, Version 1, Anne Sheehan, Microsoft, Tom O’Connor, Microsoft and Paul Chawke, Microsoft

Version 1, which employs around 500 people in Belfast, works with clients across the UK and Ireland, was named a finalist in the Global Modernising Applications category at the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards.

The Awards recognise Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year.

Awards were classified in various categories, with honuorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Version 1 was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services in Modernising Applications for Azure Implementation at Musgrave.

This Global finalist announcement builds upon Version 1’s growing list of accolades having previously been recognised as a Data Estate Modernisation Global Finalist, whilst also being recognised as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider.

This award recognises the exceptional partnership between Musgrave and Version 1 – and the journey to replace and transform their legacy invoice processing system.

Together in partnership with Musgrave, Version 1 implemented a future-proofed invoicing platform and processing hub for Musgrave that has de-risked the company’s business - reducing costs and reliance on legacy skills sets whilst increasing availability, resilience, robustness, and scalability – all of which runs on Azure.

The system allows Musgrave’s retailers to access all their invoices from one central location and, because it is cloud-based, back-office staff can access invoices, from multiple devices and in real time.

The next stage of the project will see further transformation, which will give the retailer easier access to their Musgrave account and allow them to see financial data in one central location.

Tom O’Connor, chief executive officer of Version 1, said: “We are delighted to be named a finalist in Microsoft’s 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards.

“Version 1 has developed trusted, strategic relationships with our Microsoft colleagues over the last four years and we deeply value the partnership.”

Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft explained: “I am honoured to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards.

“These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees and I’m continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers.”

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20.

Founded in Dublin, Version 1 employs over 2,000 people across the UK, Ireland, Spain, and India. The rapidly growing IT Services provider specialises in delivering Digital, Cloud, Data and ERP Transformation services to commercial enterprises and public sector organisations.

It made its first UK acquisition in 2013 and has made a total of 13 acquisitions to date, including Northern Ireland headquartered digital services specialist Neueda last year.