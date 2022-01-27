Vickerstock create 20 new jobs to meet the NI growth

Established in 2008, Vickerstock specialises in the supply of sector specific candidates to a wide range of businesses throughout Ireland, the UK and beyond.

The firm has been working within the recruitment industry across the UK and Ireland for over 14 years.

After significant growth and investment, Vickerstock have now relocated to a new and improved premises, in the heart of Belfast City Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coming into 2022 with a new vision and location, Vickerstock will be creating 20 new positions to help meet the demands from their local and international clients based within Northern Ireland.

Vickerstock have invested heavily in a new training and development program to support this growth.

Praising the commitment of staff and clients and looking towards future growth with Northern Ireland, company director, Darren McVicker: “Our purpose is to help people achieve their aspirations through work, this investment will help us to deliver this on a larger scale.

“Helping people has without question supported the creation of these new roles, we’re excited about how our future looks within Northern Ireland and beyond.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.