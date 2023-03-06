Long-serving Victoria Square staff, Davy Bolton, senior site supervisor, Victoria Square; Claire McGovern, assistant manager, Nespresso Boutique; Alan Goodacre, deputy store manager, Frasers; Michelle Greeves, centre manager, Victoria Square and Gerry Vernon, bartender, The Kitchen Bar have been with the centre since the start.

Earlier this year, Victoria Square partnered with Belfast Exposed to run a series of photography workshops, entitled ‘Seeing Through a Different Lens’, as part of the build-up to Belfast Exposed’s first ever Healing Through Photography conference, which takes place in the city on April 3-4, 2023.

Over the last few months, 150 budding photographers were encouraged to snap their own creative captures of the centre on their smartphones. Now, a selection of the amateur snappers’ photos are forming part of an immersive installation to celebrate 15 years of the centre.

From smiling selfies and candid moments, to sweeping cityscape views from the dome and abstract shots of centre’s distinctive architecture, the photos tell a visual story of the many different perspectives and experiences of Victoria Square.

A selection of the customers’ captures are now on display throughout the centre, creating an immersive installation that celebrates these different perspectives.

A series of large canvasses have been suspended from the roof, with a further 15 images installed as part of an eye-catching contemporary seating installation, creating communal spaces for people to come together this spring.

Michelle Greeves, centre manager, Victoria Square said: “Over the last 15 years, Victoria Square has become an integral part of the fabric of Belfast life; as a place for people to meet, shop, eat, take in the city views, and enjoy first-class entertainment and experiences. To celebrate this milestone, we wanted to take a step back and see the centre through our customers’ eyes, putting people at the heart of our celebrations. As we celebrate 15 years, we invite people to come and make more memories together in Victoria Square this March.”

Victoria Square officially opened to the public on March 6, 2008. Now, firmly established as an iconic Belfast landmark, it is Northern Ireland’s largest shopping centre, boasting 80 stores, restaurants, bars, cafes and an 8-screen Odeon Cinema – all under its iconic Dome.

This March, share your Victoria Square memories on Instagram using #VS15 for the chance to win a £50 Victoria Square gift card.