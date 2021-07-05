Vindicta Digital Marketing Agency to create five new jobs

Vindicta Digital, an international digital marketing company, is planning to further expand their company throughout the UK and Ireland.

Vindicta has released the first of the five jobs available, which is a Client Relations and Business Development role. This integral position in the company will be responsible for supporting existing clients, leading pitches, assisting in converting prospects, and assisting in the overall expansion.

Founder and CEO James Blake, said: “We are delighted at the rapid growth Vindicta has experienced in the last five years, and we continue to support the expansion of the company through creating five new and exciting roles in different departments across the company. We have a very ambitious growth plan for the coming months, and the new roles will play an integral part in successfully achieving the short- and long-term goals of Vindicta.

Founder and CEO James Blake

“As part of our continuing growth, we have just opened a new state of the art office in Lisburn which will function as our headquarters, adding to our additional locations in Liverpool and Manchester. Our new head office is the perfect mix of tech, creativity and luxury. It’s in a great location, right beside the popular Lisburn Square and Haslem Hotel which is great for staff and visitors coming across from mainland and further afield.

“Vindicta’s ethos is centred on building connections with our clients based on results and transparency. When I started the company at the age of just 23, I identified a need in the market for a digital firm that cared, and we realise that as our clients develop, so do we.”

Founder and CEO James Blake first established Vindicta five years ago and has since increased its revenue by double each year and recently tripled its revenue in 2021.

James led the generation of over £48 million in revenue for Vindicta’s clients in 2020 and is on track to finish 2021 as a record-breaking year for expansion and revenue growth for all arms of the business.

Founder and CEO James Blake, Director of Content Marketing Ryan Weir and Vindicta staff

Recently appointed Director of Content Marketing Ryan Weir, explained: “We are excited to offer up to five new jobs in various departments across Vindicta. The new jobs will help strengthen our growth onto a global stage and strengthen our operations. I am delighted to be part of such an ambitious, passionate team and look forward to our future growth.”

Vindicta’s digital performance services consist of four departments responsible for digital marketing, creative design, development, and technology. The company provides bespoke packages for every client and tailors its work to fit the best interests of its client’s needs to create the best outcome possible.

The tailored campaigns deliver a significant Return on Investment by combining the most successful types of digital marketing, SEO strategy, site design, video and development services.

Director of Content Marketing Ryan Weir

