Wallace & Gromit dog wear is exclusively launched by Bangor firm

Aardman, a multi-award-winning independent animation studio, collaborated with the Bangor firm to produce the range of Wallace & Gromit dog wear which includes a Gromit raincoat, harness, bandana, collar and lead, and Wallace sweater, complete with tie.

Boosting the right to sell globally to both trade and retail, Denis Kelly, managing director of UrbanPup.com, said: “When we were first approached and asked to design a range of Wallace & Gromit themed raincoats and accessories.

“We were beyond excited to have the opportunity to translate the iconic clothes and accessories from the films into something man and woman’s best friend could actually wear and would be instantly recognisable as cornerstones of Wallace & Gromit.

Pictured is ‘Gromit’ look-a-like who is modelling the sou’wester and raincoat from The Wrong Trousers

“As a lifelong fan of the dynamic duo, it was thrilling to be involved with Aardman and to be able to create something to capture the attention and delight fellow fans.

“With the assistance of Aardman’s design team we produced a range of raincoats and accessories that we are very proud of, which give fans a chance to bring the films to life in their everyday lives.

“We took inspiration for the outfits from the many adventures of Wallace and Gromit.

“You will recognise Gromit’s raincoat and sou’wester from The Wrong Trousers. This is the only time Gromit is seen wearing a coat, so we thought it was only right to do our best to bring it to life. We cannot wait to see our ranges on dogs all around the world.”

‘Gromit’ look-a-like who is modelling Gromit's raincoat

Aardman, based in Bristol and co-founded in 1976 by Peter Lord and David Sproxton, is an independent and multi-Academy Award and BAFTA award winning studio.

Adam Vincent-Garland, category manager, Aardman, continued: “Gromit remains one of the world’s most recognisable pooches, so it is only fitting that he finally has his own range of high quality, pet fashion wear.

“Urban Pup have done an excellent job creating the collection in time for the new autumn-winter season.

“Every piece features an acute attention to detail that fans of the show are bound to appreciate.

‘Gromit’ look-a-like who is modelling a Wallace sweater - the same sweater that Wallace wears, including tie

“From London, Paris to West Wallaby Street - wherever in the world you are walking your canine friends; pet lovers can now do so in style with this fabulous and fun collection.”

The Wallace & Gromit accessories for dogs are now available at https://www.urbanpup.com.

