Wanted: Gordon Ramsay’s future food stars

Is your food or drink business the next big thing?

Could you win Gordon Ramsay’s investment?

Gordon Ramsay is on the hunt for the Northern Ireland’s most exciting and innovative new food and drink businesses.

Gordon Ramsay

In a returning series for BBC One, Gordon will put a group of superstar entrepreneurs from throughout the UK through a series of challenges that will test character, drive and business acumen.

Whoever impresses him the most will win a life-changing investment opportunity.

You may have a food or drink product, a casual eatery, a piece of equipment or tech… or something completely new. If you have the drive and passion to succeed, Studio Ramsay wants to hear from you!

For more information, terms &conditions and application form please go to: www.futurefoodstars.co.uk

You must be aged 18 and over by January 1 2022

Casting closes at 23:59 on February 27.

Video on Gordon Ramsay’s social: https://www.instagram.com/p/CYjJ8PpIb1P/

