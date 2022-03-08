Warrenpoint’s Genoa Cafe scoops gold at National Ice Cream contest

Gemma O'Hare and Aldo O’Hare

Run by the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA), the contest is the ‘Oscars’ of the ice cream awards and has been running for nearly 80 years.

Gemma O’Hare, a director of the business, said: “As a proud Irish-Italian family, dedicated to producing the highest of quality gelato, we were overwhelmed and honoured to have been awarded as the 2022 gold medal winner for our mint choc chip.

“With the recognition of this prestigious award from the ICA, we would hope that this will increase the awareness of our history in the gelato industry and encourage new customers to explore our extensive range of flavours.”

The O’Hare’s are a fourth generation Irish-Italian family business that was established in the sea-side town of Warrenpoint in 1910. They also trade in neighbouring Newry and have recently opened a gelato parlour, Ciao From Genoa.

Gemma explained: “We have been producing ‘mint choc chip’ as part of our core gelato range introduced into the business from the late 80’s. I would like to pay tribute to the entire Genoa family of staff for their continued dedication to customer care. Without these wonderful individuals we would not be the business we are today.”

Zelica Carr, ICA CEO, added: “Congratulations to Gemma and all her team at Genoa Cafe. The ice cream sector has had a challenging time over the last two years. This business shows that the sector has overcome these challenges and has bounced back better than ever for 2022 and the future.”

