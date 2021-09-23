Waterstones hiring for new bookstore

In a social media post on Tuesday Waterstones Foyleside announced ‘We’re hiring.’

“Bookselling is central to everything we do at Waterstones.

“Our team is made up of independently minded people, who share a wide range of life experiences and an abiding love of books.

Waterstones is hiring staff for a new Londonderry store

“We’re looking for staff who want to be part of our team for the long term, either full or part time,” it stated.

The tweet was endorsed by Waterstones Belfast and store manager Fiona O’Hare who described it as an ‘exciting’ development for the company.

