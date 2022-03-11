‘We must change from within’ says Dr Jane Goodall DBE at a sold out IoD Women’s Leadership Conference

World renowned ethologist and activist Dr Jane Goodall DBE

Dr Goodall’s comments were made as part of a keynote address delivered during the second of two virtual events sponsored by Herbert Smith Freehills.

The annual conference which took place to coincide with International Women’s Day, attracted over 1,100 delegates from a wide range of industries and sectors in Northern Ireland and across the globe.

During her address, Dr Goodall, said: “People need to change from within. Every single person makes an impact on the planet every single day, and you get to choose what sort of impact you make. Unless the next generation is a better steward of the environment than we have been, then all the hard work is for nothing. Young people are my greatest reason for hope.”

Dr Goodall is founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and a United Nations Messenger of Peace. She is best known for her ground-breaking studies of wild chimpanzees in Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania and is credited with developing a breakthrough approach to species conservation.

This year’s conference theme took inspiration from the Eleanor Roosevelt quote “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams”.

Those in attendance also had the opportunity to hear from heard from a number of other high profile, influential speakers including Dame Inga Beale, Lloyds of London’s first female CEO, Khalida Popal, former Afghanistan women’s football captain, Bernadette Collins, Head of Race Strategy for the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team, and NASA Postdoctoral Program Fellow Dr Caoimhe Rooney.

Kirsty McManus, national director, IoD NI, continued: “Each year, the IoD Women’s Leadership Conference provides us with the opportunity to showcase female leadership and to gain valuable insight from some truly inspiring and successful businesswomen.

“I am very pleased to say that this year’s event was no exception, and it was a great honour to hear from our stellar line-up of speakers about how belief in their dreams helped them to achieve what can only be described as inspirational success.

“Many of Northern Ireland’s most prominent business leaders were among our conference attendees, representing the amazing talent we have here locally. I would like to thank everyone who joined us for our annual event, and I hope that all delegates have taken away some key learnings and fresh perspectives.”

Lyn Harris, director, US, EMEA and Disputes West, Alternative Legal Services, Herbert Smith Freehills, added: “On behalf of Herbert Smith Freehills, I would like to congratulate the IoD and reiterate our support for what is always a highly anticipated and worthwhile event.

“The women featured as part of the 2022 Women’s Leadership Conference have once again proven themselves to be outstanding innovators within their respective fields and industries.

“Each speaker provided their own unique and thought-provoking contribution to what has been a truly inspiring conference, and we are already looking forward to gathering together again next year.”

Associate sponsors of the conference included Danske Bank, The Open University, Translink, NIE Networks, Civica, SONI and KPMG.

